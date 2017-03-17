French teen school shooter tackled by...

French teen school shooter tackled by 'hero' teacher

A disturbed teenager with guns and grenades opened fire in a school in southern France on Thursday, slightly wounding four people, officials said, rattling nerves in a country scarred by jihadist attacks. Pupils gather near the Tocqueville high school in the southern French town of Grasse, on March 16, 2017 following a shooting that left eight people injured.

