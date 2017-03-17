French teen school shooter tackled by 'hero' teacher
A disturbed teenager with guns and grenades opened fire in a school in southern France on Thursday, slightly wounding four people, officials said, rattling nerves in a country scarred by jihadist attacks. Pupils gather near the Tocqueville high school in the southern French town of Grasse, on March 16, 2017 following a shooting that left eight people injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|22 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|45,982
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|27,490
|Crack in Denver
|7 hr
|miners
|2
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|14 hr
|greasy creek
|113
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|Wed
|ReeDonna Landon
|14
|Single lady looking to mingle
|Wed
|Shaw
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Oct '16
|Defektor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC