Ex-Littleton teacher charged with sex assault
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. A former teacher and principal for Littleton Public Schools who also worked as an assistant professor at Regis University faces child sexual assault charges stemming from incidents that allegedly happened in the late 1990s.
