Columbine principal opens up about ma...

Columbine principal opens up about massacre in advance of area visit

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Fifteen crosses stand on a hill near Columbine High School in remembrance of those who died in the mass shooting back in 1999. Columbine Pricipal Frank DeAngelis vowed to stay at the school until every student in his district at the time of the shooting graduated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 min Respect71 27,775
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 38 min Respect71 46,366
News Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07) 51 min GLee 13
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 2 hr Stephanie Shipley 715
Deepak Chapra has defective brain 11 hr King Burp 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 20 hr Moishey Levy 6
Nicole DuBois Savage Mar 25 Jamie Dundee 6
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 28 at 4:47PM MDT

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC