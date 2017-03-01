Colorado Pot Clubs Bill Passes Committee, Moves to Senate
Senate Bill 184 , titled Private Marijuana Clubs Open and Public Use, would allow local municipalities to authorize privately owned marijuana clubs, and the proposal crossed the first hurdle this week. After a hearing that took more than three hours, the Republican-held state Senate's Business, Labor and Technology Committee approved the bill in a bipartisan five-to-two vote.
