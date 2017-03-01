Colorado lawmakers moving cautiously toward marijuana consumption clubs
State lawmakers on Wednesday began slowly moving toward allowing marijuana consumption clubs, even as the White House has signaled a possible crackdown. Another bill, Senate Bill 192, which would allow marijuana deliveries, was also heard on Wednesday, though lawmakers delayed a vote on the measure.
