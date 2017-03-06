Colorado lawmakers defeat bill to allow liquor sales in Walmart and Target
Peter Stucz shops the Colorado craft beer section at his local Safeway at South Broadway and Mineral in Littleton on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015. Colorado lawmakers defeated a measure to allow liquor sales in Walmart and Target in an extraordinary vote Monday that suggested alcohol remains a potent political question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
