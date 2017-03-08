Colorado governor suggests he may veto pot clubs bill without changes
Gov. John Hickenlooper on Wednesday expressed reservations about two major pieces of marijuana legislation in Colorado - in one case citing concerns about the Donald Trump administration's potential crackdown . The Democrat pledged to veto a measure that won preliminary approval in the state Senate earlier in the day to allow pot clubs with local approval.
