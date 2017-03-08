Colorado governor suggests he may vet...

Colorado governor suggests he may veto pot clubs bill without changes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Denver Post

Gov. John Hickenlooper on Wednesday expressed reservations about two major pieces of marijuana legislation in Colorado - in one case citing concerns about the Donald Trump administration's potential crackdown . The Democrat pledged to veto a measure that won preliminary approval in the state Senate earlier in the day to allow pot clubs with local approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 47 min DUH 45,867
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr datroof 27,435
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) 4 hr Hoodrich 77
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 8 hr greasy creek 6
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Sun Ahen28 25
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07) Jan '17 Ethan 12
Gary Johnson for president Oct '16 Defektor 1
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC