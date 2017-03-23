Chino High Student Arrested For Schoo...

Chino High Student Arrested For School Shooting Threats, Police Say

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

As the Times notes, Columbine High School, just outside of Denver, was the scene of one of the nation's worst school shooting massacres. Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold, carrying a TEC-9 semi-automatic pistol, are pictured in the cafeteria at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado, during their April 20, 1999 shooting rampage where they killed a teacher and 12 students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 38 min Respect71 46,360
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 27,765
Deepak Chapra has defective brain 8 hr King Burp 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 17 hr Moishey Levy 6
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mon Cheryl Bush 714
Nicole DuBois Savage Mar 25 Jamie Dundee 6
scott reynols/ars inc Mar 22 HITHERE 1
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 28 at 9:47AM MDT

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,884,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC