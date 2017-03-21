Business Q&A: Curds Cheese, Littleton

Business: Curds Cheese Address: 2449 W. Main St., Littleton Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday Founded: 2016 Contact: 720-536-5600, curdscheese.com, @CurdsCheese Employees: 2 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: Back in 2010, I started working for an importer and distribution company - Cheese Importers based in Longmont. At that time, I had a very basic cheese knowledge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.