Brighton's Ken Mitchell Park development hangs on gravel-site work
Brighton residents who live in the homes that surround Ken Mitchell Park say they have been waiting and waiting for the former gravel mining site to begin its promised transformation into an open space and regional park, and years of delays have them restless. "We want it done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 min
|cpeter1313
|46,282
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|11 min
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|27,746
|Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11)
|13 hr
|Scottrick Steinson
|4
|Looking for blues
|23 hr
|Sara11790
|1
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Fri
|chad
|5
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Thu
|Anonymous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC