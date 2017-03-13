Boulder International Film Festival returns to MCC

"Rated," winner at 7 film festivals around the world, one of four short films to be shown during the CACE presentation of The Boulder International Film Festival on March 22. The Boulder International Film Festival will again be coming to Fort Morgan. Brought to you by Morgan Community College Center for Arts and Community Enrichment , the community is invited to the free viewing on Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. in MCC's Bloedorn Lecture Hall - popcorn will be provided.

