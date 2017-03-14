Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: Man pu...

Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: Man punched girlfriend in front of firefighters

Firefighters witness assault. A group of on-duty firefighters witnessed a man punching his girlfriend in the parking lot of The Dusty Boot restaurant, 5960 S. Holly St., Greenwood Village , Feb. 12. Police caught up with the male suspect across the street.

