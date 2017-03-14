Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: Man punched girlfriend in front of firefighters
Firefighters witness assault. A group of on-duty firefighters witnessed a man punching his girlfriend in the parking lot of The Dusty Boot restaurant, 5960 S. Holly St., Greenwood Village , Feb. 12. Police caught up with the male suspect across the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|14 min
|tbird19482
|27,470
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|35 min
|Respect71
|45,913
|Crack in Denver
|8 hr
|Crackattack
|1
|Single lady looking to mingle
|9 hr
|Shaw
|1
|best bar for single men in Denver (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|Lupe
|144
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|15 hr
|Lupe
|8
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Chalrae
|78
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC