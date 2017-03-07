Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: A patr...

Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: A patron, angry at bar staff for not...

Bar brouhaha. Police responded to reports of an unruly customer at The Boardroom Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 51 Dry Creek Court, Littleton , on Feb. 11. The inebriated suspect said his daughter had been "molested" at the bar that day and the staff did nothing.

