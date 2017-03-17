4Pueblo BusinessPueblo West commerce grows with HyMark expansion
When Chuck Golinvaux purchased the Pueblo West powersports dealership HyMark Motorsports in 2013, five lenders turned him down, doubting he could increase revenue by even 15 percent in the first year. He arranged a deal with the previous owner, Jack Thompson, in order to purchase it despite the doubters, and within the first year alone increased revenue 100 percent.
