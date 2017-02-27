TABOR reform passes House Finance Com...

TABOR reform passes House Finance Committee, still has long way to go

1 hr ago

An effort to reform the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, or TABOR, passed its first test on Monday with Republican support, though the legislation faces an uphill battle. Some TABOR observers call it progress that two Republicans are sponsoring the effort to change how the state calculates its spending cap.

