Police Need Help in Finding Missing Local Teen
A teenager in the city of Aurora has been missing since Saturday, and officials are now asking for the public's help in bringing him back home. According to the Aurora Police Department Facebook page , 17 year old Nathan Henderson was last seen Saturday at Skate City in Littleton.
