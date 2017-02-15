New club invites blind and sighted people to Littleton to get in touch with art
Ann Cunningham helps David Dunphy as he works on glazing a mug at the Colorado Center for the Blind in Littleton on February 7, 2017. After twice participating in ACC's "Shared Visions" sensory art show, Colorado Center for the Blind art teacher Ann Cunningham has launched a sensory art club open to all people.
