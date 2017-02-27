Massive ViewHouse restaurant and spor...

Massive ViewHouse restaurant and sports bar moves ahead with Colorado Springs plans | Colorado Sp...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gazette

ViewHouse aims to start construction in the fall on a nearly 15,000-square-foot building east of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road, with an opening targeted for summer 2018, president and founder Francois Safieddine said via email. Denver-based ViewHouse, the sports bar and restaurant that mixes food and drink with music, games and other activities, is moving ahead with plans for a sprawling, two-story venue on Colorado Springs' north side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min Respect71 45,195
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr Respect71 27,216
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 23 hr sharon 711
Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY Tue lebnaprincess 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Mon Marie 4
how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14) Mon Trump forever 6
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07) Jan '17 Ethan 12
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC