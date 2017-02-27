ViewHouse aims to start construction in the fall on a nearly 15,000-square-foot building east of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road, with an opening targeted for summer 2018, president and founder Francois Safieddine said via email. Denver-based ViewHouse, the sports bar and restaurant that mixes food and drink with music, games and other activities, is moving ahead with plans for a sprawling, two-story venue on Colorado Springs' north side.

