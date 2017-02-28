Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed

Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed

Tuesday

Seven-pound breakfast burrito lovers south of Denver are going to have to take a break from their coronary-inducing mid-morning snack. Jack-n-Grill owner Jack Martinez confirmed that the New Mexican-style restaurant has chosen not to renew the lease at its Littleton location , which permanently closed its doors on Monday.

