Apply at: http://agency.governmentjobs.com/arapahoe/default.cfm Job Title HVAC/R Supervisor Closing Date/Time Sun. 02/19/17 11:59 PM Mountain Time Salary $2,706.00 - $3,312.00 Biweekly $70,356.00 - $86,112.00 Annually Job Type Full-time Location Arapahoe County, 1610 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton, CO 80120, Colorado Department Facilities and Fleet Management Description Benefits Supplemental Questions Facilities and Fleet Management of Arapahoe County Government is a resource organization providing full service physical plant operations management, capital construction management, project management, lifecycle maintenance / repair of all vehicles and equipment and organization-wide mail and parcel processing / distribution services.

