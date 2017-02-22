Denver Arts & Venues announces multiple 2017 grant opportunities
DENVER'S URBAN ARTS FUND Now in its ninth year, UAF is a graffiti prevention and youth development program which facilitates the creation of new murals in perpetually vandalized areas throughout the City and County of Denver. The program has nearly 170 murals, abating vandalism on more than 227,000 square feet, and has engaged more than 2,760 Denver youth and 550 community participants in the development and installation of these murals.
