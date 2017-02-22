Colorado man skiing in Japan goes mis...

Colorado man skiing in Japan goes missing; search underway

Wednesday Feb 22

A Colorado man skiing in Japan went missing on his last run of the day, and efforts to find him, over three nights and days, have been unsuccessful. Mathew Healy of Littleton was skiing Sunday at Hakuba Happo-one, a large, popular winter resort on the island of Honshu, when the experienced skier took a last, solo run.

Littleton, CO

