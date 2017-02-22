Colorado man skiing in Japan goes missing; search underway
A Colorado man skiing in Japan went missing on his last run of the day, and efforts to find him, over three nights and days, have been unsuccessful. Mathew Healy of Littleton was skiing Sunday at Hakuba Happo-one, a large, popular winter resort on the island of Honshu, when the experienced skier took a last, solo run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|23 min
|tbird19482
|45,161
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|30 min
|tbird19482
|27,200
|how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Trump forever
|6
|Effects from the recent decline in oil prices (May '15)
|Sun
|Kent
|26
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|Sun
|Leroll
|2
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|Sun
|Leroll
|3
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Ethan
|12
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC