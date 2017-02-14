Colorado Democrats kill gun bills on schools, businesses and ammo | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Colorado Democrats kill gun bills on ...

Eight and a half hours of testimony did nothing to change Colorado's gun laws Wednesday. Three bills killed annually by House Democrats were killed again on three party-line votes before the House State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

