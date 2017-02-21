Colorado bill aimed at accountability...

Colorado bill aimed at accountability for forfeiture seizures dies in legislature

Friday Feb 17 Read more: The Gazette

Police and prosecutors on Wednesday protested a bill that aimed at increasing transparency when officials seize property under forfeiture laws. Supporters of the bipartisan Senate Bill 136 seemed dismayed that law enforcement would so passionately oppose a bill that only aimed at accountability.

