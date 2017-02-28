Business Q&A: Come Sit Stay Pet Resorts, Littleton and Parker

Business: Come Sit Stay Pet Resorts Address: 9099 Woodman Drive, Parker; 12692 W. Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton Hours: 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.n. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Saturday, 9-10 a.m./6-7:30 p.m. Sunday Founded: 2009 Contact: Parker: 720-851-7829, Littleton: 720-382-7659, comesitstay.com Employees: 60 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: We started as professional dog trainers and moved to opening pet-care facilities. Q: What distinguishes you from other businesses in your category? A: Come Sit Stay Pet Resorts is a unique pet-care facility because it is owned and operated by professional dog trainers.

