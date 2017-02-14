Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: Trespassing call leads to arrest of a man wanted for violent crime
Wanted no more. The staff at County Line Self Storage, 8198 Southpark Court, Littleton , called police Jan. 11 about a customer who was behind on his payments and possibly living in his storage unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|44,867
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|26,955
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|Uram Shonna
|706
|The roll out of A.I.
|Wed
|Not so fast
|4
|Christians
|Wed
|First amendment
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Feb 14
|Jamie Dudee
|3
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|Jan 18
|Ethan
|12
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC