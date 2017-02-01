Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: Someon...

Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: Someone cleared out the safe at a Jiffy Lube without breaking in

Wednesday Feb 1

Business robbed. A manager of the Jiffy Lube at 2411 W. Belleview Ave., Littleton, reported the auto service business was robbed overnight Jan. 3. There were no signs of forced entry and at least three of the shop's service bay doors were unsecured when police arrived.

