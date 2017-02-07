Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: A form...

Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: A former bank employee tried to bite a cop

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Denver Post

Violent trespasser. A former employee was told by police to leave the premises of the Chase Bank at 5734 S. Prince St, Littleton, on Jan. 5 but came back a short time later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr lides 44,744
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr Respect71 26,926
Cops 17 hr Hottie 1
Nicole DuBois Savage Sat Jamie Dundee 2
News Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13) Fri Vato 8
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) Fri Vato 321
News Parker Neighbors Feud Over Wind Chimes (Jan '08) Feb 9 waig22 48
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,533 • Total comments across all topics: 278,791,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC