Announcements

Chelmsford Public Schools will hold registration for the 2017-2018 school year in February at 230 North Road. Registration for all children entering kindergarten next year, and for all first-graders who are not currently enrolled in Chelmsford kindergarten, is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Feb. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. Chelmsford Public Schools will have full-day kindergarten beginning in September.
