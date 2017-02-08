Announcements

Announcements

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Lowell Sun

Chelmsford Public Schools will hold registration for the 2017-2018 school year in February at 230 North Road. Registration for all children entering kindergarten next year, and for all first-graders who are not currently enrolled in Chelmsford kindergarten, is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Feb. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. Chelmsford Public Schools will have full-day kindergarten beginning in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 20 min lides 44,660
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 26,920
News Parker Neighbors Feud Over Wind Chimes (Jan '08) 2 hr waig22 48
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed David 704
Transgender Support Group Mon THE COUNT OF MONT... 2
News Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07) Mon Phart Colorfully 18
i have 36 cans of dr pepper red fusion soda for... (Jan '08) Feb 6 UmDuh 84
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,784 • Total comments across all topics: 278,705,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC