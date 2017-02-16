Aging sewer pipe under Denver's south...

Aging sewer pipe under Denver's southern suburbs fraught with fetid, fiery problems

A methane-fueled fireball hurls manhole covers hundreds of feet, like giant circular saw blades slicing the air. A pipe more than 60 years old collapses 50 feet underground, causing millions of gallons of raw sewage to back up until the noxious stew flows into the South Platte River.

