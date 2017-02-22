After battle with cancer, Michael Burns returns to field
Junior outfielder Michael Burns anticipates the play at at home plate Saturday evening during the opening series versus Rutgers at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. Matt Bernanke // Contributing Photographer To many Hurricanes fans, opening weekend was just a normal start to the season with hopes of reaching the College World Series come June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Hurricane.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|42 min
|tbird19482
|27,209
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|45,172
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|sharon
|711
|Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY
|9 hr
|lebnaprincess
|1
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|11 hr
|Marie
|4
|how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14)
|20 hr
|Trump forever
|6
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Ethan
|12
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC