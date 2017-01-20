Who's got my lightah?' It looks like ...

EXCLUSIVE: 'Who's got my lightah?' It looks like Gwen Stefani - as her former hair stylist sues her for ripping off the melody and lyrics from his 2009 song for her hit with Pharrell Williams, 'Spark the Fire' Hair stylist and singer Richard Morrill first wrote the song 'Who's Got My Lightah?' in 1996 for his California-based band L.A.P.D. In court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, he claims that after Gwen Stefani heard the song in his hair salon, she turned it into her own track: 'Spark the Fire' The hit single, written in collaboration with Pharrell Williams, has banked the stars at least $25 million since its release in 2014 'Spark the Fire' was also performed on NBC's 'The Voice', People's Magazine Awards and included in a slew of different commercials In 2009, hair stylist by day, hip hop star by night Richard Morrill penned the lyrics: 'Who's got my lightah? I'm going to find ... (more)

