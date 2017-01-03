Warrant issued for suspect in Palisade homicide
A 37-year-old man who has been formally named as a suspect in the October murder of 51-year-old Palisade man Paul Davis is at large and "armed and dangerous," according to a release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office Monday. Matthew Mitchell, 37, of Littleton, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder, second degree murder, aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, theft and possession of a firearm by a previous offender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|21 min
|Respect71
|26,639
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|11
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,266
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|43,817
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|Tolmarah
|91
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|3 hr
|David
|109
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|chaco
|95
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC