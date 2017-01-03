Warrant issued for suspect in Palisade homicide

A 37-year-old man who has been formally named as a suspect in the October murder of 51-year-old Palisade man Paul Davis is at large and "armed and dangerous," according to a release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office Monday. Matthew Mitchell, 37, of Littleton, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder, second degree murder, aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, theft and possession of a firearm by a previous offender.

