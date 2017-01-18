Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Lifted to "Stron...

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Lifted to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 36.46% from the company's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min lides 44,273
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 4 hr Respect71 66
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr Respect71 26,832
Code "BeerLegend" Gets 20% off tickets to Mile ... 16 hr ColinBeer 1
If you are a white person and a Democrat . . . 20 hr Inquisitor 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Mon Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07) Jan 18 Ethan 12
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,450 • Total comments across all topics: 278,234,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC