Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"
According to Zacks, "UR-ENERGY INC., is a uranium exploration and development company currently completing mine planning and permitting activities to bring its Lost Creek Wyoming uranium deposit into production. Ur-Energy engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of uranium properties in both Canada and the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy Pickerell calls for assassination
|12 min
|Know what they are
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|lides
|44,061
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|3 hr
|Respect71
|33
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|26,788
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|5 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|Assquatch
|115
|Colorado Adoptees can get their Original birth ...
|8 hr
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC