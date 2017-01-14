Two more dogs rescued after falling through ice in Lone Tree and Littleton

Within minutes of a mid-afternoon 911 call, South Metro Fire Rescue rolled up to a small Lone Tree lake and braved the frigid waters to retrieve a dog that had fallen through the ice - the second time Saturday a local fire agency rescued someone's pup that had fallen into icy water. "It all happened to fast, no one grabbed any pictures or a name," said Eric Hurst, South Metro's public information officer for the Lone Tree incident.

