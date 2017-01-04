Stir crazy kids? 10 indoor fun options in Colorado you have to try

Entertaining kids in Colorado during the winter should be easy, right? Maybe-when there's quality snow for sledding or you trek everyone up to a ski mountain, but what about those days during the week when it's too cold to go out and the kids are cooped up inside? You don't have to hide under a blanket with a hot toddy while they-tear everything inside the house apart - there is hope. Across the metro area, there are plenty of options for entertaining the wee ones during the cold winter months - and trust me-when I-say it's more for you than them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.