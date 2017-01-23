Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA's GOES-16 Satellite
This 16-panel image shows the continental United States in the two visible, four near-infrared and 10 infrared channels on the Advanced Baseline Imager . These channels help forecasters distinguish between differences in the atmosphere like clouds, water vapor, smoke, ice and volcanic ash.
