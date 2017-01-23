Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets

Last week, Shake Shack, the fast-expanding chain founded by Danny Meyer in New York City in 2004 , announced on its website that it is coming to Colorado this year: "Ain't no mountain high enough! Shake Shack is trekking to the Mile-High City in late 2017. The Shack will be located in the RiNo Art District, a thriving creative community located just north of downtown Denver."

