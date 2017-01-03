Person of interest named in homicide

Investigators looking into the October murder of 51-year-old Palisade man Paul Davis seemingly turned a corner in the case this week, with the announcement that they're seeking a person of interest and that search warrants were executed in the Denver metro area in connection to the investigation. Search warrants were served at two homes connected to Matthew Mitchell, 37, of Littleton, who law enforcement stressed is not a suspect and merely a person of interest in the case at this point.

