Palisade murder suspect arrested
A 37-year-old man suspected in the October slaying of Palisade resident Paul Davis has been arrested, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. Matthew Mitchell, 37, of Littleton, was arrested by the Aurora Police Department sometime overnight before Monday morning on a warrant for first-degree murder and other charges, the Sheriff's Office announced in a Monday press release.
