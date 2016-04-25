Mega-merger of three suburban fire protection districts would create...
South Metro FD works on spraying water on the back side of a house on Mountain Maple Drive in Highlands Ranch April 25, 2016. A proposal to fold three fire protection districts into one giant agency covering half a million people across a 285-square-mile swath of Denver's southern suburbs got a hearing in front of Littleton's elected leaders Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|13 min
|River Tam
|26,725
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Terra Firma
|43,936
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|20 hr
|1 Big Shlong
|112
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|22 hr
|Lroue
|22
|Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14)
|22 hr
|unknown
|4
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Fri
|CNL555552
|3
|Gary Johnson for president
|Oct '16
|Defektor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC