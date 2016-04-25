Mega-merger of three suburban fire pr...

Mega-merger of three suburban fire protection districts would create...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Denver Post

South Metro FD works on spraying water on the back side of a house on Mountain Maple Drive in Highlands Ranch April 25, 2016. A proposal to fold three fire protection districts into one giant agency covering half a million people across a 285-square-mile swath of Denver's southern suburbs got a hearing in front of Littleton's elected leaders Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 13 min River Tam 26,725
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Terra Firma 43,936
Mexicans (Mar '14) 20 hr 1 Big Shlong 112
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 22 hr Lroue 22
Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14) 22 hr unknown 4
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Fri CNL555552 3
Gary Johnson for president Oct '16 Defektor 1
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC