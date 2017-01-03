Former Jefferson County DA Scott Stor...

Former Jefferson County DA Scott Storey arrested for DUI

Former Jefferson County district attorney Scott Storey was arrested following a suspected drunken-driving crash on New Year's Eve. KMGH-TV reports Storey was cited for misdemeanor DUI near downtown Littleton and was taken to the Arapahoe County jail early Saturday morning.

