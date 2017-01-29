Dog undergoes rare spinal-cord surgery as UPMC neurosurgeon, radiologists give assistance
Last September in Littleton, Colo., Anchor achieved expert status in "water work," with her impressive range of canine skills to rescue distressed humans in water. Yet, during those trials, the athletic, well-trained and boldly majestic dog startled everyone when she fell off the boat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|Maverick 808
|26,912
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|CriminalGAng303
|320
|Mosque, cops warned feds about Denver shooting ...
|Fri
|As I see it
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|Fri
|lides
|44,604
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Fri
|Robert
|118
|Who is hotter...Eric Harris or Dylan Klebold? (Jan '12)
|Thu
|Xmbd
|19
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|Jan 18
|Ethan
|12
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC