Canadian in U.S. jailed for 4 years over 'pump and dump' penny stock fraud

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Brandon Sun

A Canadian man has been sentenced to four years in prison in the United States for running an international money-laundering scheme out of Costa Rica. The conviction against Michael Randles relates to a scheme that involved a brokerage located in San Jose, court records show.

