About 30 hospitals opting out of Colorado's medical aid-in-dying law
Up to 30 Colorado hospitals are opting out of the state's new medical aid-in-dying law, either fully or in part, but whether that means the doctors they employ are banned from writing life-ending prescriptions is a controversy that could wind up in court. At this point, terminally ill Coloradans who want to end their lives under the law will need to find out whether their physicians are allowed to participate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|TomInElPaso
|44,593
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|Tue
|tbird19482
|26,906
|How two small cities became the kings of cannab...
|Tue
|NORMAN BATES
|3
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Assquatch
|117
|child abuse misdeamenor
|Tue
|bobinsky
|1
|Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A...
|Jan 28
|Archie Bunker
|2
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|Jan 18
|Ethan
|12
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC