About 30 hospitals opting out of Colo...

About 30 hospitals opting out of Colorado's medical aid-in-dying law

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Denver Post

Up to 30 Colorado hospitals are opting out of the state's new medical aid-in-dying law, either fully or in part, but whether that means the doctors they employ are banned from writing life-ending prescriptions is a controversy that could wind up in court. At this point, terminally ill Coloradans who want to end their lives under the law will need to find out whether their physicians are allowed to participate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr TomInElPaso 44,593
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) Tue tbird19482 26,906
News How two small cities became the kings of cannab... Tue NORMAN BATES 3
Mexicans (Mar '14) Tue Assquatch 117
child abuse misdeamenor Tue bobinsky 1
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... Jan 28 Archie Bunker 2
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07) Jan 18 Ethan 12
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,471,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC