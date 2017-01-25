3 sentenced in Kansas for roles in re...

3 sentenced in Kansas for roles in real-estate scheme

A man and a couple from Colorado have been sentenced for their roles in a real estate fraud scheme in which developers borrowed money to build townhomes at Table Rock Lake. Sixty-seven-year-old David P. Drake of Lone Tree, Colorado, and 57-year-old Donald D. Snider of Littleton, Colorado, were sentenced Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, to five years in federal prison.

