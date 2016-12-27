West Jeffco Crime Blotter: Weed found near Conifer park
Anyone lose some weed? A hiker called Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 15 to report the discovery of a pile of marijuana at a trail head for Beaver Ranch Community Park off Black Hawk Drive, Conifer . A deputy went to the site and found a "large pile of marijuana leaves" on the ground.
