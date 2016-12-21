US Honor Flag to honor CSP Trooper Cody Donahue

DENVER The United States Honor Flag, which has paid tribute to countless brave men and women who have died in the line of duty, will honor the life of Colorado State Trooper Cody Donahue Friday. Funeral services for Donahue , 34, will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Denver First Church of the Nazarene in Englewood.

