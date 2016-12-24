The winners of The Denver Post's 2016 Holiday Lights contest are
HONORABLE MENTION: The family at 2883 Dickens St. in Erie has been putting up lights for 15 years -- this year, they have more than 40,000 on display. The home is lit from 5-10 p.m. every night through New Year's Eve.
